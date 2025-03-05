New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officer (CEOs) of all States and Union Territories at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) concluded here in Delhi on Wednesday.

The outcome of the conference will take the shape of key deliverables, namely animated video, audiobook, e-book, and integrated dashboard for each of the identified 28 stakeholders as per the existing statutory framework and ECI instructions issued from time to time, the ECI said in a release.

Also Read | Cabinet Nod for Supply of Generic Veterinary Medicines Under INR 3,880-Crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme.

According to the ECI release, adopting a modern approach to capacity building, a capsule of animated videos will be produced for each stakeholder, comprehensively covering all aspects of elections related to them. These animated videos will be a handy way for each stakeholder for self-paced continuous learning.

In line with CEC Gyanesh Kumar's vision and conviction to deploy technology to bring in system efficiencies in elections, it was decided that a unified IT architecture with a customised dashboard would be devised to facilitate different stakeholders.The single window platform would streamline the input and output flow of information with role-based access. This will smoothen communication between the functionaries with in-built cross-verification to minimise any human error.

Also Read | India Charging 70% Auto Tariffs; Is Donald Trump's 100% Claim Wrong?.

On the second day of the conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar along with ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu & Vivek Joshi reviewed the actionable points presented by each CEO for timely delivery of key deliverables. Each CEO has been assigned a distinct stakeholder.

The sessions also signalled a renewed energy to be channeled into strengthening communication at CEO & DEO level for quick response to misinformation and local issues within their domain. CEOs also discussed the need to enhance reach on social media for continuous engagement with voters, in the fast evolving media landscape, the ECI said in its release.

In his concluding remarks CEC Gyanesh Kumar reiterated that all officials should work as per the existing constitutional & legal framework including the RP Act 1950 & 1951; Registration of Elector Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and the instructions issued by ECI from time to time, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)