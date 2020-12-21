Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced an increase in expenditure limit 10 per cent for candidates contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

According to the letter issued today, this decision will also be applicable in ongoing and ensuing elections.

Giving information in this regard, Punjab State Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said that two-member committee has also been constituted by the commission. He said that now onwards candidates contesting Lok Sabha elections in Punjab would be able to spend Rs 77 lakh instead of Rs 70 lakh, while candidates contesting Assembly elections will be able to spend Rs 30.80 lakh instead of Rs 28 lakh.

Raju further informed that a committee comprises former IRS officer and DG Investigation Harish Kumar and Secretary-General and DG Expenditure Umesh Sinha, has been constituted to estimate the number of voters in each state and the expenditure incurred in that proportion. In addition, the committee will also evaluate the impact of rising inflation over the years on election expenses.

It will also seek objections from political parties and the general public.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that this committee will also analyse other possible related issues and submit its report within 120 days from its formation besides the aforementioned issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)