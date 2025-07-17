New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Election Commission reported on Thursday that 89.7 per cent of the existing electors have submitted their enumeration forms during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The draft electoral roll for Bihar will be published on August 1, 2025.

"As of today, 89.7% of the existing electors have given their Enumeration Form to be included in the draft Electoral-Roll to be published on 1st August, 2025," the ECI said in an official statement.

"In order to re-verify the electors who have not been found at their addresses even after 3 visits of BLOs, the information on electors who are probably deceased, permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places is being shared with District Presidents of political parties/1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by them so that exact status of such electors can be confirmed by them before 25.07.2025," the release stated.

The poll body noted that special camps are also being set up in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 urban local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav severely lambasted the ECI on Thursday over the exercise.

"The Election Commission of India is working under the direction of the BJP office. We sensitised people about their rights; we went to the Supreme Court; even the Supreme Court gave its directions, but Gyanesh Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner) did not do a single press conference and answer anything," he told reporters here.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday cited media reports and alleged that "massive irregularities" are coming to light in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in poll-bound Bihar and questioned the independence of the Election Commission.

She also noted the silence of the poll body in the face of what she called an "atmosphere of chaos" among the people in the light of the exercise.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, "In Bihar, in the name of Special Intensive Revision, whatever is happening, seeing it, the public is asking whether 'votebandi' is being implemented in Bihar?"

"According to reports published in the media, massive irregularities and fraud are coming to light in the entire process. There is an atmosphere of chaos among the public, and the Election Commission is silent on all questions. In such a situation, it is inevitable to question who the Election Commission is working for and what its purpose is." (ANI)

