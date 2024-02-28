New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought clarification from the Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha and the General Secretary of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) for using the "conch" symbol of the BJD, a recognized state party, in advertisements issued by the state government using public funds, sources told ANI.

The step is in congruence with the no-nonsense attitude of the Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar towards the disturbance of a level playing field.

According to sources, the Commission has noted that the said activity violates its instructions no. 56/4/ LET/ECI/ FUNC/PP/ PPS-II/2015, dated October 7, 2016, which state that "The Commission is of the view that utilising public funds/public places for promoting any political party or propagating its election symbol would be antithetical to the concept of a free and fair election and the principle of a level playing field for all stakeholders. Accordingly, the commission has directed that no political party shall henceforth either use or allow the use of any public funds, public place, or government machinery for carrying out any activity that would amount to an advertisement for the party or propagating the election symbol allotted to the party."Complaints were received with allegations that the "Conch" symbol of the BJD party is being displayed and promoted through various advertisements in leading Odisha newspapers, TV channels, OSRTC buses, and by way of hoardings in different cities and towns in Odisha. The Commission has sought a reply from the state government and the party on the said allegations by 17.00 hrs. on March 2, 2024. (ANI)

