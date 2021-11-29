New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training and capacity-building arm of the Election Commission is organising a two-week capacity development programme for officials of Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC).

This is a part of the strengthening and capacity development of the Election Commission Secretariat project of the Bangladesh Election Commission, EC said in a statement.

It was earlier planned to be conducted in March-April 2020. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study tour aims to familiarise the participants with best practices for better management of elections, particularly in voter registration, voter education, campaigns, conduct of polls, counting of votes and declaration of results.

The delegation would also be sharing their country's practices on various themes of election management. The second batch is scheduled to be trained from December 20 to 31.

This is the second in-person course after the Covid pandemic.

