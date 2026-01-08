Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit on Thursday responded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches, stating that the central agency's "action is based on evidence" and linked to the alleged illegal coal smuggling case.

The party emphasised the need for law enforcement agencies to "operate independently" amid ongoing ED searches into an alleged case of illegal coal smuggling.

In a press note posted on X, the party wrote, "The Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal, takes note of the statements made by the Chief Minister of West Bengal in response to the ongoing searches being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It is necessary to place certain facts on record, based on information officially stated by the Enforcement Directorate."

The BJP said that according to the Enforcement Directorate, the searches are evidence-based and are being conducted in connection with the illegal coal smuggling case.

"The ED has stated that searches are currently underway at 10 locations, 6 in West Bengal and 4 in Delhi. As per the agency, the premises being covered are linked to the generation of illegal cash, hawala transactions, and other proceeds of crime arising from the said case," a press note said.

The party said that the Enforcement Directorate has further clarified that no office of any political party has been searched as part of this action. The agency has also stated that the searches are unrelated to any election and are part of its routine, ongoing crackdown on money laundering.

Reiterating its stance on Central Institutional integrity, BJP West Bengal said, "Law enforcement agencies must be allowed to function independently, professionally, and without political interference. The law must be permitted to take its own course, guided solely by facts and evidence. Any attempt to politicise lawful investigative processes or to undermine constitutional authorities only weakens public trust in institutions and the rule of law."

Meanwhile, issuing a direct challenge to the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dared him to come to the state and take her on democratically, amidst the ongoing confrontation between TMC and BJP ahead of forthcoming elections.

The West Bengal Chief Minister's remarks came in the wake of a dramatic episode at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC, which was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged fake government job scam.

Mamata Banerjee visited the I-PAC office in the middle of the road and accused the central agency of unlawfully seizing party-related data, laptops, mobile phones, and strategic documents.

"If Amit Shah wants Bengal, then come, fight democratically, and win. Everyone must know what kind of operation has been carried out. Starting at 6:00 a.m., they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies, and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," Mamata Banerjee said. (ANI)

