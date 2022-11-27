Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached at least forty per cent shares of the Hotel Project within the Commercial Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The assets attached by ED belonged to the 1,40,000 sq. ft. Floor Space Index (FSI) hotel project of Garden's Galleria.

"ED has provisionally attached 40% Share of the Hotel Project (1,40,000 Sq. Ft. FSI Space) with in the Commercial Centre, "Garden's Galleria", Noida . The attached asset was owned by Unitech M/s Ranchero Services Limited, Cyprus and the value of attached asset Rs 65.32 Crore," the ED said in a tweet.

According to the reports, the attached asset worth Rs 65.32 crore was owned by Unitech M/s Ranchero Services Limited, Cyprus.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on November 24, the ED had said it has provisionally attached various immovable properties in the form of 41.63-hectare land in the name of Shinecity firm companies. The agency said the quantum of total attachment so far in the case is about Rs 49 crore.

The value of the 41.63-hectare land stands at Rs 31.24 crore. One residential plot in the name of Amitabh Kumar Srivastava at Lucknow, with a value of Rs 23.70 lakh has also been attached provisionally.

These group companies are Shinecity Infraprojects, Shinecity Proxima Developers, Shinecity Shapers, Shinecity Construction in Sultanpur, Jhansi, Pratapgarh, Pindra (Varanasi), Bara (Allahabad) and Bakshi Ka Talaab (Lucknow), with their land measuring 41.63 ha in total.

Prevention of Money Laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of various FIRs and complaints, said the statement from the agency, adding it was registered by UP Police against Shine City Infra Project, Rashid Naseem, Asif Naeem, Amitabh Kumar Srivastava and others, for cheating the public at large by luring them to invest in various lucrative schemes floated by the company and defrauding them of their invested amount. The quantum of proceeds of crime at this stage of investigation is about Rs 80.78 crore.

ED also said on that day that it had already attached various immovable properties in the name of Shinecity Group companies at Lucknow and Varanasi. The agency said further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

