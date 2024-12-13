New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has attached fresh assets worth Rs 280 crore of Bhopal-based Peoples Group as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach shareholdings owned by the accused persons in Peoples International and Services Pvt Ltd, PGH International Pvt Ltd and Peoples General Hospital Pvt Ltd, apart from a residential property at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and some bank account deposits, the federal agency said in a statement on Friday.

The total value of these properties is worth Rs 280 crore, it said.

The shareholding attached by the ED was "acquired" by using the FDI (foreign direct investment) received from foreign investor, the agency said.

Assets worth about Rs 230 crore were attached by the ED in November last year as part of this investigation.

The agency claimed its probe found that the accused "enriched" themselves using the money received as FDI, using "dubious" methods and means, "adversely affecting" the interest of the shareholders of the three companies mentioned above.

"FDI of Rs 494 crore was received in three companies of the Peoples Group during 2000-2011 and the same were siphoned off in the form of interest free (or very low interest) loans, security deposit, advances and in other such names during 2000-2022," it said.

The agency has filed a charge sheet in this case. Its money laundering investigation stems from three charge sheets filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) under the Corporate Affairs Ministry against the three companies named above.

