Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 21.19 crore in connection with a bank fraud case.

The assests, both moveable and immoveable, belong to directors of three companies, sources informed.

The three companies are ARSS Damoh-Hirapur Tolls Pvt Ltd, ARSS Infra Projects Ltd, and Anil Contractors Pvt Ltd, they informed further.

The ED attached the assets over the fraud, which allegedly resulted in a loss of Rs 22.42 crore to the Central Bank of India, Bhubaneswar, sources added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

