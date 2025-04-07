New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 1.22 crore in connection with an ongoing investigation against Jasmeet Hakimzada, an international drug trafficker operating from Gulf countries, the agency said on Monday.

ED's Delhi zonal office attached the properties located in Sohna in Haryana's Gurugram under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED initiated investigation based on an First Information Report (FIR) filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Hakimzada and others under sections 13 and 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in relation to drug trafficking and unlawful activities.

During the investigation conducted by ED, it has been revealed that Hakimzada has been designated as a 'significant foreign narcotics trafficker' under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act by the United States and is also listed as a Specially Designated National by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), U.S. Department of the Treasury. He is closely linked with the proscribed terrorist organization Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Harmeet Singh, alias PhD, the Pakistan-based self-styled chief of KLF.

ED investigation further revealed that Hakimzada, currently residing in Dubai, was actively operating a narco-terror network in India. He routed Proceeds of Crime, generated through drug trafficking activities of the Khalistan Liberation Force, to Dubai via hawala channels with the help of Full Fledged Money Changers (FFMCs) based in Amritsar.

During search operations conducted by ED on August 27 last year, secret bank lockers in the names of Hakimzada and his wife were traced in Delhi. These lockers were found to contain 1.06 kg of unaccounted gold and 370 grams of diamond jewellery, which have been seized by the ED.

Further investigation by the ED revealed that the accused deposited cash, originating from drug trafficking, into bank accounts in India. "These funds were subsequently utilized for the purchase of immovable properties in Gurugram, Haryana, in his name. These properties have now been provisionally attached by the ED," said the agency. (ANI)

