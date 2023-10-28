New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids in three states in connection with an illegal online betting case, an official statement said on Saturday.

The central agency said that it has recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 46.5 lakh in the raids conducted at Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Karnataka's Hubbali and Mumbai.

Also Read | Bihar: Mob Thrashes Four Boys on Suspicion of Theft in Begusarai, Investigation Underway.

"ED has conducted search operations on 27/10/2023 at various locations in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Hubballi (Karnataka) and Mumbai (Maharashtra) in connection with the case of Illegal Online Betting. During the search operations various incriminating documents, digital devices and unaccounted cash of Rs. 46.5 lakh were found and seized," ED posted on X.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Meerabai Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Sant Meerabai, Calls Her Life 'An Inspiration to Society'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)