New Delhi, October 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sant Meerabai on her Jayanti and said that her life is an inspiration for society. PM Modi called her a peerless devotee of Lord Krishna and said that her verses adorn every household. "The life of Meerabai, a peerless devotee of Lord Shri Krishna, is an inspiration for our society. Her bhajans and couplets still adorn every home with reverence and devotion. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on his birth anniversary," PM Modi posted on X. Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Date, Time & Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance, Puja Vidhi & Gokulashtami Katha As We Celebrate the Birth of Lord Krishna.

Meerabai is celebrated as a great saint, Hindu mystic poet and devotee of Lord Krishna. She was widely known and a cherished figure in the Bhakti movement culture, as figured in Bhaktmal, a poem in the Braja language that gives short biographies of more than 200 Bhaktas.

