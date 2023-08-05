Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has seized Rs 22 lakh in cash during search operations at nine locations in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation against DMK MLA and Tamil Nadu minister Thiru Senthil Balaji, according to an official release on Saturday.

Balaji was arrested in a cash-for-jobs scam and is currently in Central Prison in Tamil Nadu's Puzhal.

Also Read | Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Woman's Husband Files FIR Against Her for Marrying Another Man Without Filing for Divorce.

According to the release, ED initiated the investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai, related to the Cash for Jobs Scam.

During the investigation, intelligence inputs indicated that Balaji's close associate, ST Saminathan, possessed incriminating documents/proceeds of the crime and attempted to hide/transfer them.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Another Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Kashmir, No Casualty or Damage Reported.

"Consequently, searches were conducted at his premises. It was discovered during the search that a relative of ST Saminathan, Shanthi was seen moving bags containing documents and valuables," the release added.

The release said that as a result of this, the investigative teams covered Shanthi's premises but she was not present at the location.

Further scrutiny of CCTV footage and investigation revealed that the bags had been handed over to the driver, Thiru Shiva. When Shiva's house was searched, it was found that he already absconded and turned off his mobile phone upon hearing about the searches at Shanthi's house.

The release said that during the search at Shiva's residence, cash amounting to Rs 22 lakhs and unaccounted valuables worth Rs 16.6 lakhs along with unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels has been found.

Shanthi is a housewife and did not cooperate and participate in the search proceedings. ED investigation revealed that she has no source of income, added the release.

The release noted that Shiva, in his statement, admitted that Shanthi gave him the bags out of fear that incriminating details would be discovered and based on the ongoing investigation, it appears that the seized property and cash belong to ST Saminathan, a close associate of V Senthil Balaji. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)