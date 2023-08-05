Srinagar, August 5: Another earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 9.31 p.m. today evening with epicentre in Hindukush Afghanistan. The depth of the earthquake was 181 Kms and its coordinates were latitude 36.38 degrees north and longitude 70.77 degrees east. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region; Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Officials said no report of any casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far. At 8.36 a.m on Saturday an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale with epicentre in Pakistan region occurred. Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in an earthquake prone region. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes Afghanistan.

On October 8, 2005, over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) after an earthquake measuring 7.6 on Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir.

