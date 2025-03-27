New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out search operations at six-seven locations in Bihar's capital Patna in connection with a case involving IAS officer Sanjeev Hans.

According to officials, the raids targeted government officers and engineers accused of involvement in bribery.

During the searches, the ED reportedly found and seized incriminating evidence.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1864299231345086974?t=rqZkz1zbDxoeyw9eReAtoQ&s=08

In November last year, ED seized shares worth Rs 60 crore in newly opened demat accounts of the family members of one of the close associates of Sanjeev Hans as well as balances in 70 bank accounts being used to layer and launder funds illegally.

Earlier, ED's Patna Zonal office had also conducted raids at 13 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Nagpur in connection with the money laundering case against Sanjeev Hans and others. The searches were carried out at premises of close associates of Sanjeev Hans and other parties engaged in real estate and the service sector for their involvement in money laundering processes connected with the instant case.

The ED investigation so far has revealed that "Sanjeev Hans generated Proceeds of Crime by allegedly indulging in corrupt practices while holding various prime postings in the Bihar government and also during his central deputations."

"Gulab Yadav and other associates have assisted Sanjeev Hans in laundering the ill-gotten money generated from corrupt practices," ED had said in a statement earlier.

ED has said that the investigation in this case also revealed the involvement of a few private individuals who used to assist Sanjeev Hans in generation and laundering of ill-gotten money from corrupt practices.

"During the course of a search earlier, shares worth Rs 60 Crore found in some Demat Accounts of the family members of one of the close associates of Sanjeev Hans. Further from his premises, details of 70 bank accounts were found, which appeared to have been used for layering and laundering of proceeds of crime and concealment of unexplained cash. He invested funds of Rs 18 crore approximately in real estate and evidence regarding the concealment of huge cash in such deals has also been gathered," said the ED.

"During the search operation, shares worth Rs. 60 Crore (approx.) in the Demat Accounts and balances in the 70 bank accounts were earlier frozen by ED."

In addition, various pieces of evidence (physical and digital) incriminating from a corruption angle were also recovered and seized.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1834560900319351254?t=ELr43lAxdsozMzZSA1B5Pg&s=08

Earlier in this case searches were conducted at various locations in Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Haryana and Punjab, wherein from the premises of Sanjeev Hans, gold jewellery and luxury watches amounting to Rs 80 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, respectively, were found and seized and from the premises of his associates, unexplained cash of Rs 87 lakh, 13 kg silver bullion (worth Rs 11 lakh) and 1.5 kg gold bullion and jewellery (worth Rs 1.25 crore) were also recovered and seized. (ANI)

