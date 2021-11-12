New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Vice Chairman and Managing Director of IREO Group, Lalit Goyal, on Thursday and he is being questioned in a money laundering case.

Earlier, it was reported that Goyal was arrested by ED, but later the officials of the investigating agency clarified that the IREO promoter had been detained for questioning.

Goyal was detained at the Delhi International Airport on Thursday by immigration officials and was handed over to the ED.

"Real estate company IREO promoter Lalit Goyal was detained at Delhi Airport by immigration officials and was handed over to ED. He is being questioned and his statement is being recorded by ED in a case of money laundering and diversion of funds of investors," said an ED official.

Earlier, Goyal's name had also appeared in Pandora Papers.

"A lookout circular was issued against him in a case registered at Chandigarh. He was questioned by the ED in a case of alleged money laundering and diversion of funds of investors," the official added.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists following a two-year investigation, exposed over 35 current and former global leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who reportedly used tax havens and hid real incomes through offshore companies. The dossier contains over 11.9 million confidential documents. (ANI)

