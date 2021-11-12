Patna, November 12: As many as 33 persons drowned in different parts of Bihar during Chhath celebrations, a disaster management official said on Friday. Rohtas, Saran, Gaya and Siwan district recorded two deaths each on Thursday, while Biharsharif and Buxar districts registered one each. Three people met their watery grave in Begusarai district.

While four persons drowned in Samastipur, one died in Bettiah. Four fatalities each were registered in Saharsa and Khagaria, while two deaths each took place in Supaul and Lakhisarai. Madhepura, Purnea and Bhagalpur district recorded one death each. Bihar Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped by 4 People in Nalanda During Chhath Puja, Case Registered.

The tragedy occurred when the devotees were taking dip in rivers, ponds and canals after "second Argha" to celebrate the festival. Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased blamed district administration for failing to earmark dangerous ghats which led to mishaps. In Begusarai, mob set two vehicles of district police afire and also pelted stones on the police team. Similar scenes were witnessed in other districts too.

