Ranchi, Feb 28 (PTI) A special PMLA court here on Tuesday granted the Enforcement Directorate another four days remand of Jharkhand Rural Development Department chief engineer Virendra Kumar Ram arrested in a money laundering case, his counsel S S Dubey said.

The special PMLA court here on February 23 had sent Ram to ED custody for five days in the case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

The Jharkhand government had suspended its Rural Development Department's Chief Engineer with effect from February 23 till further orders.

The ED had arrested Ram in the money laundering case last week.

Ram was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a prolonged session of questioning at the agency's office in Ranchi.

He was picked by the agency after it launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Official sources said he was "evasive" in his replies to the ED.

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work and a linked case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

