New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday in connection with the National Herald corruption case, said sources.

Kharge was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe in the money laundering case, they said.

The National Herald corruption case is linked to the Congress.

The National Herald case was filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

He had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crores to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. (ANI)

