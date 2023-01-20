Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate raided Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Banerjee's residence in connection with the teacher recruitment scam on Friday.

Banerjee is a youth leader from Hoogly and a part of the Trinamool Congress.

Raids are also being conducted in party leader Kuntal Ghosh's residence who is considered close to Shantanu Banerjee.

Both Banerjee and Ghosh have been accused of acting as middlemen in the case, confirmed sources.

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata. (ANI)

