Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids which are underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's cousin Jagdish Kadam, the probe agency said on Thursday.

According to the ED, the searches are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Kadam is the cousin of Pawar and also director of the Daund Sugar factory which was raided earlier by ED.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)