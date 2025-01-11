New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized about 66 kg of "high quality" marijuana following searches in Tripura as part of a narcotics trafficking-linked money laundering case.

The raids were undertaken on January 10 in the state against inter-state drug cartels involved in the trafficking of narcotic substances, including ganja (marijuana) and phensedyl, a codeine-based cough syrup abused as an intoxicant.

The money laundering case of the federal agency stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Tripura Police against some individuals named Kamini Debbarma, Bishu Tripura, Aup Ranjan Das and others on charges of drug trafficking.

"The accused maintained an inter-state network facilitating drug trafficking across various states including Tripura, Assam, Bihar and other parts of India," the ED said in a statement.

It claimed that the "proceeds of crime" generated through drug trafficking, received via hawala and deposited in benami accounts, were invested in purchasing various movable assets like fixed deposits and bank balances and immovable properties in the names of family members and benamidars (in whose name a benami property is standing).

The agency said it seized about 66 kgs of "high quality" ganja, along with financial records, details of benami properties and electronic devices, suggesting the generation of a "significant" amount of proceeds of crime.

This operation, according to the agency, is part of the ongoing efforts by the ED to combat the illegal drug trade and to trace and attach the proceeds of crime generated from illegal drug trafficking.

