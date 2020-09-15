Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday paid tribute to late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder CN Annadurai here on his 112th birth anniversary.

Palaniswami was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other state ministers.

Annadurai, who had breathed his last in the year 1969, had served as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1967 to 1969. (ANI)

