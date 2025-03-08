India News | Education Dept Official Found Drunk in Dry Bihar, Arrested

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. An education department official in dry Bihar was arrested on Saturday following a woman teacher's complaint that he misbehaved an inebriated condition, a senior police officer said.

Agency News PTI| Mar 08, 2025 07:16 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Education Dept Official Found Drunk in Dry Bihar, Arrested

Motihari (Bihar), March 8 (PTI) An education department oround The World That Changed History">International Women’s Day 2025: Famous Speeches by Women Around The World That Changed History

  • Videos
    International Women’s Day 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Empowering Messages and Slogans To Celebrate Women International Women’s Day 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Empowering Messages and Slogans To Celebrate Women
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Education Dept Official Found Drunk in Dry Bihar, Arrested

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. An education department official in dry Bihar was arrested on Saturday following a woman teacher's complaint that he misbehaved an inebriated condition, a senior police officer said.

    Agency News PTI| Mar 08, 2025 07:16 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Education Dept Official Found Drunk in Dry Bihar, Arrested

    Motihari (Bihar), March 8 (PTI) An education department official in dry Bihar was arrested on Saturday following a woman teacher's complaint that he misbehaved an inebriated condition, a senior police officer said.

    According to East Champaran district SP Swarn Prabhat, arrested accused Upendra Singh was posted as the block education officer at Kotwa.

    Also Read | Katni Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide With 2-Year-Old Daughter in Madhya Pradesh After Her In-Laws Refuse Permission To Visit ‘Mayka’.

    The teacher approached police with the complaint that Singh had come drunk to her school, in Ahiraulia village, and created a scene.

    "Singh was taken to a local hospital for medical examination which confirmed that he was under influence of liquor", the SP said.

    Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Killed After Accidentally Coming Under JCB Machine During Digging of Well in Latur District.

    He was arrested for flouting the prohibition law, the SP added.

    Sale and consumption of liquor has been completely banned in the state since April 2016, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered "sharaab-bandi".

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliChampions Trophy 2025Narendra ModiIPL 2025Ramadan Oscars 2025Ladki Bahin YojanaShah Rukh KhanRohit SharmaHoli 2025International Women's Day 2025Australia vs IndiaTravis Head
    Google News

    India

    Entertainment

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel