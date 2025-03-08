Katni, March 8: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a 25-year-old woman ended her life with her two-year-old daughter in Katni. The incident came to light on Saturday, March 8, when the woman and her daughter were found hanging in their home in Madhya Pradesh's Katni. Police officials said that the deceased woman killed herself and her daughter after the in-laws denied her permission to visit the "mayka" (maternal home).

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the deceased woman was identified as Sumitra. Cops said that Sumitra and her toddler were found hanging in their home in Pathrehata village, under Barhi police station in Katni. It is reported that the woman took the extreme step after her in-laws allegedly refused to let her visit her maternal home. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

Shailendra Yadav, in-charge of Barhi police station said that Sumitra had recently returned to her in-laws' house from her maternal home. He further said that her sisters had invited her to visit again; however, when she asked for permission, her in-laws refused. On March 7, the day of the incident, Sumitra was alone at home with her daughter while her family members were away.

Police officials said that between 2 PM and 4 PM, Sumitra used a saree and hanged her child first before taking her own life. In a separate incident, an engineering student ended her life in Bhopal by consuming poison. In a video before her death, the student alleged betrayal and harassment by "friends". The incident occurred in Bhopal's Chhola area. Morena Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Attending Maasi’s Wedding Dies After Bullet Pierces His Chest During Celebratory Firing in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video statement to police, the victim accused a man named Shez and a woman of harassment and exploitation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

