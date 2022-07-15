Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Friday expressed concern over the commercialisation of education, saying it is a matter of charity, not business.

Joshi said this addressing a seminar organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad.

He also underlined the need for fixing the "pollution" caused by art.

"Art has had the best place in the country but through this now pollution is being spread in society. It needs to be fixed," he said.

Joshi stressed that Indian thought has never been self-centred, according to a statement.

Indian sages and scholars have taken knowledge wherever they have gone, he said.

Joshi said the scholars, industrialists and people who do regular labour have contributed to take the country forward. "Our society has been running for thousands of years with the contribution of different powers," he added.

