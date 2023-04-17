New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy on Monday said that the third meeting of the Education Working Group will be held in Bhubaneswar on April 27 and 28 and the precursor events to the G20 Education Working Group Meetings would be held from April 23-26.

"A special exhibition on the theme of "Future of Work" will be organized and will be open to the public between April 23-25 and then on April 27 and 28," he said.

"Delegates from G20 countries would be attending these meetings. The programmes under the Education Working Group, selection of themes and ensuring reach to the youth of the country are being led by the vision and guidance of the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan", he added.

In the case of Odisha, where the theme is 'Future of Work', the activities are based on the vision that there should be widespread deliberations and effective outreach in every district on the emerging skilling requirements and the need for continuous skilling reskilling and up-skilling as relevant to the district.

While addressing the media, Atul Kumar Tiwari said that with ground-breaking advancements and digitization, the nature of work is witnessing a fundamental change. This change will also bring immense economic potential while augmenting productivity gains and stimulating growth.

He further said that the G20 nations are also experiencing this active evolution in several sectors and can only prepare the youth by equipping them with relevant skills, speed, and agility.

"Embracing this transformation and finding solutions for the most pressing issues related to the future of work, we look forward to the upcoming third meeting of the Education Working Group in Bhubaneshwar. The precursor events and an exhibition, bringing together experts, stakeholders, and thought leaders will help to explore a coordinated approach to prioritize reforms, reimagine learning, redefine talent and at the same time create frameworks for preparing social, political, and business leaders for future of work," he added.

Sanjay Kumar Secretary School Education and Literact spoke about integration of skills in the school curriculum and equipping children with a range of future skills to set them on a course of lifelong learning.

He informed about the breakout session on 'integration of skills in school curriculum' in the workshop on the Future of Work between India and Singapore on April 25 of the Working group meeting.

The discussions will also be organised on 'equipping children with a range of future skills' to set them on a course of lifelong learning he added.

The Secretary also informed that as recommended under NEP 2020, exposure to skill Education from class 6 will be provided. It will be optional for classes 9 and 10 and compulsory for classes 11 and 12. (ANI)

