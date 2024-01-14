Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday alleged that efforts have been made to hush up the moral policing incident of Haveri by offering money to the victim.

The case pertains to a group of men allegedly barging into the room of a lodge at Hangal in Karnataka's Haveri district and thrashing a couple for the 'crime' of being together despite practising different faiths.

Also Read | Gujarat: Truck Driver Arrested for Offering 'Namaz' on Roadside Without Permission in Banaskantha District.

As per the police, the woman later said she had been a victim of gang rape.

"The victim's statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate," Haveri Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar had said.

Also Read | India-Maldives Row: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Asks India To Withdraw Its Military Personnel by March 15.

According to the Haveri police, the victim has accused seven people in her statement, of whom three have already been arrested.

Bommai told reporters here on Sunday that the cops of Haveri offered money to the victims to close the Hangal incident. The government must constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe this incident. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Haveri on Monday, the BJP expects him to announce in this regard, he said.

Bommai alleged that under the garb of investigation, the victim had been taken to Sirsi after the local police got information about the visit of the BJP women's delegation to Haveri.

"The Congress Party has been doing this kind of politics and what more can be expected from them?" he asked.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged U-turn on the Ram Mandir issue, the BJP leader said wisdom has prevailed on the CM albeit delayed. "There was Rama in his name. But Siddaramaiah neglected Lord Ram for the sake of power politics," Bommai alleged

"The CM said he would go to Ayodhya after January 22 but later denied. His inner consciousness wants him to go to Ayodhya but the party's high command has said no. It seems the CM has been caught in confusion," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)