New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Efforts are underway to use Artificial Intelligence for identifying mule accounts, in coordination with the Reserve Bank and all banks, to establish a system for their detection, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed a Parliamentary Consultative Committee.

Shah shared the information while charing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs on the topic of 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime' in the national capital on Monday.

Also Read | Who Is HB Karibasamma? All About 85-Year-Old Retired Teacher Who May Become First Beneficiary of Right To Die With Dignity in Karnataka.

"We will ensure the closure of mule accounts before they are even operational," Shah assured while addressing the meeting in which the committee discussed various issues related to 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime'.

The Union Home Minister stated that the government has also ensured that people are made aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra 'stop-think-take action' in order to make them more vigilant against cybercrimes.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela Killed in 2 Road Mishaps in Jabalpur and Maihar Districts (Watch Video).

The minister stated that a total of one lakh 43 thousands FIRs have been registered on the I4C portal, and over 19 crore people have used this portal.

He mentioned that, for national security reasons, 805 apps and 3,266 website links have been blocked based on I4C's recommendations. "Additionally, 399 banks and financial intermediaries have come on board. Over 6 lakh suspicious data points have been shared, more than 19 lakh mule accounts have been caught, and suspicious transactions worth Rs 2,038 crore have been prevented," Shah said.

Amit Shah also said that Cyber Crime Forensic Training Labs have been established in 33 states and union territories. "On the 'CyTrain' platform, a "Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)" platform, 101,561 police officers have registered, and over 78,000 certificates have been issued," he mentioned.

In the meeting, Shah said there has been an expansion of digital infrastructure in India in recent years and it has naturally led to an increase in the number of cyber-attacks.

He said that when we look at cyberspace from a different perspective, it forms a complex network of 'software,' 'services,' and 'users.'

The Minister emphasized that until we consider controlling cyber fraud through 'software,' 'services,' and 'users,' it will be impossible to resolve the issues of cyberspace.

Noting that cybercrime has erased all geographical boundaries, Shah stated that it is a 'borderless' and 'formless' crime, as it has no limits or fixed form. He also mentioned that India has witnessed a 'digital revolution' in the last decade.

He said that today, 95 per cent villages in the country are digitally connected, and one lakh gram panchayats are equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots. In the past ten years, the number of internet users has increased by 4.5 times. He mentioned that in 2024, a total of 246 trillion transactions worth Rs 17.221 lakh crore were made through UPI.

In 2024, 48 per cent of the global digital transactions took place in India. He also said that in terms of the startup ecosystem, India has become the third-largest country in the world. In 2023, the contribution of the digital economy to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was around Rs32 lakh crore, which is 12 per cent, and nearly 15 million jobs were created.

Shah said that today India has become the third-largest country in terms of digital landscape in the world. The digital economy contributes 20 per cent to the total economy of India. He also mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs' goal is to ensure zero cybercrime cases and their FIRs.

The Minister said that to tackle cybercrime, we have adopted four types of strategies, which include Convergence, Coordination, Communication, and Capacity.

Shah also emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the public to prevent cybercrime and requested all the members of the committee to promote the I4C helpline number 1930. He stated that in light of cyber financial fraud, the '1930' helpline provides a one-point solution offering various services, such as blocking cards.

The committee members gave their suggestions on issues related to 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime' and appreciated the important steps taken by the government for enhancing cyber security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)