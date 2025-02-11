Bengaluru, February 11: HB Karibasamma, an 85-year-old woman, hopes to become the first beneficiary in Karnataka of the right to die with dignity. The development comes days after the Karnataka government passed an order on January 31 to implement the Supreme Court's directive on the right to die with dignity for terminally ill patients. With the state government implementing the top court's directive, Karibasamma eagerly awaits the formalities to be completed so that her wish becomes a reality.

Karibasamma Suffered from Slipped Disc for 3 Decades

HB Karibasamma is a retired govt schoolteacher who fought relentlessly for the right to die with dignity for terminally ill patients, reports TOI. The elderly woman who battled a slipped disc for more than thirty years was recently diagnosed with cancer. For the past 24 years, she has been fighting for the right to die with dignity in India despite her deteriorating health. Mercy Killing: Karnataka Government Passes Order To Implement Supreme Court’s Directive for Right To Die With Dignity for Terminally Ill Patients.

Who Is HB Karibasamma?

HB Karibasamma wrote several letters to the chief minister, Prime Minister, President, and even the Supreme Court during her fight for the right to die with dignity. In 2018, the apex court legalised passive euthanasia; however, the Karnataka government has only now decided to implement the right to die with dignity. That said, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that the decision should not be confused with euthanasia.

He said that the right to die with dignity applies only to those who are on life support and non-responding to life-sustaining treatment. "Speaking about the right-to-die implementation, Karibasamma said that she wishes to be the first, although many are on the list and waiting to avail themselves of this right. HB Karibasamma, a retired schoolteacher, is presently residing at an old-age home in Davanagere with her husband. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death Near Son’s School in Hebbagodi, Suspecting Extra-Marital Affair; Arrested.

During her fight for the right to die, Karibasamma lost her property, finances, and even relationships. Not only did she opt to live in a care home for the last 20 years, but she has also donated her remaining savings of INR 6 lakh to the welfare of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Her fight also led her to be alienated from her relatives.

What Is Right to Die?

The right to die with dignity is for those people who are suffering from a terminal illness, showing no signs of recovery and facing lifelong hardship. The implementation of the right to die will benefit people who are in a persistent vegetative state and are no longer benefitting from life-sustaining treatment.

