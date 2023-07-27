Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana even as the state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops.

The state has been witnessing rainfall over the last week and the downpour has been heavy to very heavy during the past few days, paralysing normal life at several places.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Nainital Cable Car Breaks Down Mid Way, Six Foreign Tourist Among 12 Rescued.

Eight persons have died in rain-related incidents since July 22, official sources told PTI.

In its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), the Met Centre said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.

Also Read | July Set to Be the Warmest on Record.

According to the report, Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received 62 cm rainfall, followed by Regonda (47) in the same district. Parkal in Hanumakonda district received 46 cm of rainfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)