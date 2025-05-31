Mulugu (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): Eight members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered before the police in Telangana's Mulugu district. The group includes senior cadres such as a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), two Area Committee Members (ACMs), three party members, and two militia members.

The police have identified the surrendered Maoists as Dorpeti Mirgu alias Linga alias Shivalal (35), a Divisional Committee Member (CyPCM/DVCM) and CRC-2 PL-1 Commander, hailing from Jaravadda village under Hedri Police Station limits in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

Madavi Tido alias Rame (25), Area Committee Member (ACM) of CRC-2 PL-1, from Komatipally Village under Terram Police Station limits near Bhashagudem, Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Midiam Bheema (32) an Area Committee Member (PPCM/ACM) and A-Section Commander of the 9th Platoon, resident of Parlagatta Jagurugonda Village, Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Uyika Anitha (22), wife of Bheema, a party member from the 9th Platoon A-Section, residing in Pedda Buttum Village under Pamed Police Station limits, Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Madakam Kamalesh (30), from Koyagat Garabham under Nuhamed Police Station limits in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Soyam Bheeme (28), a party member from Bussapur Village under Usoor Police Station limits, Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Madavi Madaka alias Guddu (20), son of Bheema, hailing from Rampuram in Usoor Police Station limits, Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Madavu Iduma alias Bhashar (38), a Vikas Committee member from RPC Poojari Kanker, residing in Poojari Kankair Village under Usoor Police Station limits, Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

The security forces engaged in an encounter with members of banned Naxalite organisation CPI (Maoist) at around 12 PM on May 30. The encounter occurred in the hilly/forest areas of Vangram Tirilposi under Jhariakela Police Station in Jharkhand, a press release said.

During the encounter, seeing the security forces gaining an upper hand, the Naxalites fled from the incident spot by taking advantage of the forests and mountains.

Explosives and other daily-use items were recovered and seized by the security forces during the search operation.

Recently, the Indian forces conducted a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, eliminating 27 Naxals, which included top commander Basavaraju. (ANI)

