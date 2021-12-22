New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Eight members of Lok Sabha had sought permission to skip the Winter Session of Lok Sabha for reasons ranging from marriage to detention in jail.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha member Indra Hang Subba sought leave from the entire Winter Session of Parliament on account of his marriage.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Stabs 30-year-old Delhi native to Death Over Suspicion of Affair With His Spouse in Jaipur.

Samajwadi Party member Mohammad Azam Khan (Rampur) and Bahujan Samaj Party member Atul Kumar Singh have sought leave of absence from the Lok Sabha on account of their detention in jail.

Former union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' and Sanjay Dhotre, Trinamool member Sisir Kumar Adhikari, and BJP member V Srinivas Prasad had sought leave of absence from the House citing illness.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Mom's Lovers; Accused Arrested After Girl Delivers Baby.

Vijay Baghel, BJP member from Durg in Chhattisgarh had sought leave of absence from the House citing elections in his constituency.

Singh, Pokhriyal. Dhotre and Adhikari were granted leave for 26 days on August 6, a report on Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House, chaired by Congress member Ravneet Singh Bittu, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)