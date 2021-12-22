Rajastham, December 22: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Jaipur where a 30-year-old Delhi native was stabbed to death on Tuesday by a man over suspicion of an extra-marital affair in Vishwakarma Industrial Area. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Kumar. He had come to Jaipur on Tuesday to meet the accused's wife, with whom he is suspected to have an illicit affair.

As per the report published by TOI, the victim had called the woman to tell her about his arrival at 4 am. The accused overheard the phone conversation between his wife and the victim. When the woman left the house to meet the victim, her husband discreetly followed her to the bus stop. The accused confronted the victim and a heated argument erupted between the two. The accused stabbed the victim repeatedly and slit his throat before fleeing the spot. Karnataka Shocker: Man Hacks Father, His ‘Lover’ to Death With Machete in Mysuru.

Police reached the crime scene to investigate and questioned the locals. The forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene. During the initial investigation, it is found that the killing took place when the accused got the whiff of the affair between his wife and the victim. The accused is on the run, but will be nabbed soon, said the police.

