Muzaffarnagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday, taking the total number of the active cases in the district to 114, an official said.

District Magistrate Selvakumari J said the results of 43 samples were received, of which eight were found positive for COIVD-19.

These eight persons are being shifted to a COVID hospital, she said.

