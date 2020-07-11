Bengaluru, July 11: A state of complete lockdown will prevail in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts from Tuesday, July 14. The strict curbs would extend for one week. All non-essential economic activities would remain barred during this period. All forms of public movement unless necessitated would also remain prohibited. Assam: Lockdown Extended in Entire Kamrup Metropolitan Region Including Guwahati Till July 19.

The lockdown would come into effect in both the districts from 8 pm on July 14. The restrictions are scheduled to be lifted at 5 am on July 22. The re-imposition of lockdown is aimed at restricting the pace of COVID-19 transmission, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Update by ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issues clarification - lockdown to stay in effect till 5 am on 22nd July. — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

The lockdown orders in wake of massive spikes seen in COVID-19 infections in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The state capital, as per the last update released on Friday night, recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,448 cases in the preceding 48 hours.

Karnataka also clocked its highest single-day tally with 2,313 new cases. The cumulative count of infections in the state surged to 33,418 cases, whereas, Bengaluru alone accounts for 15,329 cases -- out which, 11,687 are stated to be active. The state has so far recorded 547 deaths due to COVID-19.

