Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) Eight people, including a civic volunteer and a policeman, were on Thursday severely injured after being hit by a speeding car in Chingrighata area in the eastern part of Kolkata, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 pm when the "overspeeding" four-wheeler first hit a civic police volunteer and then a traffic police officer before ramming into a four-wheeler, a scooter and a bicycle, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Amit Shah Says Gujarat Rejected Those Who Engage in Politics of Empty Promises and Appeasement.

The car was coming from Nicco Park in Salt Lake.

"We have seized the vehicle. The driver has been detained and taken to Pragati Maidan Police Station for questioning. His medical test will be conducted to ascertain whether he was in inebriated condition while driving the car," the police officer said.

Also Read | Who Will Be New Himachal Pradesh CM? From Vikramaditya Singh to Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, List of Congress Leaders Who May Become Chief Minister.

Five injured people are undergoing treatment at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and three others in the state-run SSKM hospital, she said

In another accident, a civic police volunteer died on Wednesday night after he was hit by a vehicle which allegedly had faced technical glitches in Taratala area in the western part of the city, another police officer said.

Civic police volunteer Amit Chakraborty was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the driver of the car was arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)