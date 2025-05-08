Agartala, May 8 (PTI) Eight factory-made pistols were seized from Tripura Sundari Express by RPF personnel at Agartala railway station on Thursday, an official said.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the arms recovery from the express train, which came from Ferozpur in Punjab and arrived at Agartala station on Thursday morning.

"During routine duty, two RPF jawans were checking the express train at Agartala railway station around 4 am. In the course of checking, they found two unclaimed bags in a general compartment. On being searched, eight pistols with 16 empty magazines were found in two bags," officer-in-charge of Agartala GRP police station, Tapas Das, said in a press conference.

He said Director General (DG), Intelligence (state police) Anurag visited the railway station following the arms recovery from the train.

"A specific case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the arms recovery. We will investigate the case thoroughly to zero in on those involved in arms smuggling. The GRP will also seek help from other security agencies," he said.

