Dehradun, Jan 2 (PTI) Eighty-five students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital's Gangarkot tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the administration to declare the school a micro containment zone.

He said samples of 496 students and school staff were sent for the RT-PCR testing after 11 students of the school tested positive recently.

Eighty-five students of Classes 6-12 tested positive for Covid on Saturday, he said.

The students have been kept in isolation at the school, which has been declared a micro containment zone, the official said.

The district administration and the Health Department will soon take a call on whether or not to send home students whose reports have come negative, the official said.

