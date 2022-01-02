Navi Mumbai, January 2: A 44-year-old man was duped for Rs eight lakh by an online fraudster by impersonating Army personnel in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai city. The victim is a resident of the Nerul area of the city and is working in Dubai. The incident took place in September, and a case was registered in the matter earlier this month. The complainant, Anand Krushnan, had reportedly posted na advertisement on OLX to sell his cupboard. Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

According to a report published in The Times of India, on September 29, the accused contacted him and introduced himself as an army personnel and showed interest in buying his cupboard. On the pretext of making a payment of Rs 7,000, the fraudster sent a QR code to Krushnan. He asked the victim to scan the code.

Once the complainant scanned the code, Rs 96,000 got debited from his account. When Krushnan asked him about the deduction, the accused told him that it was a technical glitch. He further told Krushnan that an Army’s technical expert will contact him. To gain the trust of the victim, the fraudster sent him his image in the army uniform. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

The accused then messaged his account number to the victim and asked him to add him as a beneficiary on the mobile banking app for crediting Rs 96,000 to his account, reported the media house. Krushnan used mobile apps of two banks – HDFC and ICICI, for registering the accused as a beneficiary. After some time, the victim started receiving messages that he had transferred Rs two lakh and Rs five lakh to the new beneficiary.

Krushnan blicked his account and approached the police. Three months later, the police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology act.

