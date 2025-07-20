Thane, July 20 (PTI) Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday invoked Roman emperor Nero and the popular legend associated with him to target Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

He also questioned the "selective" criticism of the Election Commission when the opposition loses polls.

"It is strange that some individuals are celebrating when people leave their party (Shiv Sena-UBT). We haven't seen this kind of behaviour before. 'While Rome was burning, Nero was playing the fiddle'," Shinde, who heads Shiv Sena, said without naming Uddhav.

He said instead of introspection, some leaders are only indulging in blame games and cursing others.

"When they got desired results in the Lok Sabha elections, they consider the Election Commission good, but when things do not go their way, they blame the system," Shinde said while addressing an event to felicitate medical entrepreneurs in Thane.

He highlighted the Mahayuti government's achievements, particularly schemes for women.

"We've created historic schemes for 2.5 crore sisters. Many tried to consolidate power and booked five-star hotels and ministries in advance. But the people, especially our sisters, shattered those dreams and brought Mahayuti back to power (in 2024 elections)," he said, adding that he identifies himself as a party worker who is available 24 hours a day.

Shinde also lauded the role of doctors in society, particularly during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alluding to attacks on doctors, Shinde said the medical fraternity is the pillar of society and deserves deep respect.

"At times, unfortunate incidents occur, and despite the doctors' best efforts, lives cannot be saved. In such moments, society must act responsibly instead of targeting medical professionals", he added.

Shinde recalled the struggle to arrange for Remdesivir from various places, including from abroad.

