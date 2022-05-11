Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) Four people including a couple were killed and two others were injured when a speeding container hit them in Sirohi district of Rajasthan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victims were sitting on the road divider, waiting for a mechanic to come and repair their car which had collided with a tanker at around 3 am, police said.

“A speeding tanker first hit their car, which was stranded after accident, and then crushed the occupants sitting on the divider near Kirwali area,” SHO Sadar Police Station Harchand Dewasi said.

He said that Babulal Suthar (74), and his wife Manchi Devi (70), died on the spot while Pushpa Suthar (45) and Govind Ram (50) died during treatment.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem.

