Latehar, May 3 (PTI) An elderly couple was beaten to death allegedly for practising black magic in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The couple Sibal Ganju (70) and his wife Bavni Devi (65) were forcibly dragged away by some people to a panchayat in Hesla village and beaten to death with lathis allegedly for practising witchcraft on Tuesday night, police said.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Seized Rs 1 Crore Cash Hidden in Tree Located in Congress Leader Ashok Kumar Rai's Brother's Home Ahead of Karnataka Elections (Watch Video).

After the couple died, their bodies were dumped in their house and the daughter-in-law and grandchildren were beaten up, they said.

The family members informed the police on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Women Constables Deployed for Night Duty at Checkpoints in Jammu For the First Time.

Latehar Superintendent of Police, Anjani Anjan said all the accused involved in the incident have been arrested.

"We are investigating the incident from all possible angles and launched a massive hunt to apprehend the other accused reported at large," the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)