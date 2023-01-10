Bareilly (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A 60-year-old man, who had been residing at the cremation ground here, was found dead with his threat slit, police said on Tuesday.

SP Rural Rajkumar Aggarwal, who also visited the spot, said Baba Bhushan Nath (Sadhu) who was living there for the past 25 years was found dead.

He said all the people connected to Nath have been informed and efforts are on to work out the case.

The police also questioned Baba Omkar Nath, who lived with Nath, officials said.

The police found out that on Tuesday morning, when Nath did not turn up to drink tea as his usual shop, the shopkeeper sent a person to enquire about him, they said.

Nath, however, did not answer to the person's call following which the shopkeeper himself went to enquire about it and found his body lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit, police said.

SP Rural Rajkumar Aggarwal said the police is ascertaining the reasons behind the murder and the body has been sent for post mortem examination.

