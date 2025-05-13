Pithoragarh (UKD), May 13 (PTI) An elderly woman from Gujarat on a pilgrimage trip to the Adi Kailash peak died after being hit by a boulder in Jolingkong in Uttarakhand, the police said Tuesday.

Sanwala Devyani, 64, died on the spot in the freak incident Monday afternoon, Gunji Police Station SHO Ashutosh Kumar said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Minor Stabs 15-Year-Old Friend After Altercation While Playing Game in Hubballi City.

Her relatives have been informed and her body has been sent to Dharchula for a post-mortem, he said.

"The body has reached Dharchula for post-mortem, and we are waiting for her relatives from Gujarat. The body would be handed over to them after a post-mortem," Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manjit Singh said.

Also Read | Bihar: BSF Jawan Rambabu Prasad Wounded in Pakistan Shelling at Jammu and Kashmir Border Dies.

Parvati Kund is located at Jollingkong and offers a majestic view of the Adi Kailash peak, considered Lord Shiva's abode.

The holy place shot into prominence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in October 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)