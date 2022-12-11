Nashik, Dec 11 (PTI) A mother-son duo was killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle on Sinnar-Shirdi road in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Starts Preparation for General Polls in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam Calls MPs Meeting in Delhi.

The incident occurred when the woman (70) and her son (36) were headed towards Wavi in Sinnar taluka.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces Special Training for Middle-Level Police Personnel on Lines of National Defence Academy.

The SUV rammed into their motorcycle from behind killing the duo on the spot, an official said.

The deceased were residents of Panchvati area in Nashik city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)