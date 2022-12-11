Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday favoured training for middle-level police personnel on the lines of National Defence Academy (NDA) training and said that low-rank police personnel and IPS-rank officers will get the best training but not the middle-level personnel.

Bommai was addressing the investiture ceremony held for the presentation of the President's Police medal to the police personnel at a colourful function held in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday.

He said low-rank police personnel and IPS-rank officers get the best training but not mid-level personnel.

"Training for middle-level personnel is also a must to make them more efficient. A separate training centre, syllabus and various courses are required for them as it will help them to work with more dedication," he said.

He said that the police force has been modernised as well as the FSL labs. The state-of-the-art FSL labs are required since they play an essential role in the detection of crime, and two labs are already being established in Hubballi and Ballari.

Bommai said police are responsible for maintaining law and order and crime prevention. Of late, technology-based crimes are on the rise but the evidence is left out in this mode of crime. The use of technology in police investigation must be encouraged and the police need to be strengthened further.

"The grants required for this purpose will be provided in the next budget to do this with the help of experts," he said.

CM Bommai also stressed the need to take more stringent steps to check irregularities in police recruitment. The top brass of the department must think and come out with an answer to see whether it was possible to check irregularities in police recruitment, he said.

"State police must not be left out in new technology and a lot of reforms must be taken in this regard. It is a matter of pride that several police personnel from Karnataka are selected for President's Medals in recognition of their services and the government wishes congratulation to every medal winner, he added.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Rajneesh Goel, DG and IGP Praveen Sood and others were present. (ANI)

