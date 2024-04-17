New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Election Commission is working like an "extended wing of the BJP", the AAP alleged on Wednesday after the poll panel ordered social media platform 'X' to take down select posts of the party for Model Code of Conduct violations.

The code came into force on March 16 with the commission announcing the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

The Election Commission (EC) has also ordered 'X' to take down certain posts of YSR Congress, N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the microblogging site had said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the party has filed two complaints with the EC over BJP's posts and hoardings but no action has been taken.

"It is the country's misfortune that the EC is working as an extended wing of the BJP. We have filed two complaints with the EC but no action has been taken," she said.

The orders by the EC were issued on April 2 and April 3 and a follow-up email was sent by it on April 10 in which it cited a violation of the "voluntary code of ethics" if 'X' fails to remove the four posts reported to it.

'X' said the EC has issued takedown orders requiring the microblogging site to act on posts containing political speech shared from elected politicians, political parties and candidates for office. PTI SLB

