Kaziranga (Assam) [India], July 6 (ANI): An elephant calf that got separated from its herd in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve was successfully reunited with its mother following swift action by forest officials and a rescue team on Saturday, officials said.

According to Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the forest patrol team was alerted by local residents at Borjuri Basti in Bokakhat at around 4 am on Saturday. Villagers informed them that a calf had been left behind while the elephant herd was making its way back into the park via the Veroni corridor.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana Monthly Aid To Be INR 1,500 After Diwali, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

Ghosh said, "The patrolling party immediately responded to the situation and reached the spot, where another team from Agoratoli Range had also arrived. Upon arrival, we observed the calf running around a paddy field, moving towards the tea garden area in Sapjuri. The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) rescue team was promptly informed, and they joined our efforts to safely capture the calf."

She added, "The calf was successfully rescued and transported to CWRC for a preliminary examination to assess its health status. Fortunately, the examination revealed that the calf was fully healthy, with no signs of injury, disability, or disease. Given the calf's healthy condition, it was deemed essential to reunite it with its mother and herd as soon as possible. To facilitate this, the calf was taken to the Veroni area, which is a known corridor for elephant movement in and out of the park. Two departmental elephants were deployed to track the movement of the herd."

Also Read | PM Modi in Brazil: Indian Diaspora Member Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi With 'Operation Sindoor'-Themed Cultural Performance (Watch Video).

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve further said that, at around 8:30 am, the mother elephant responded to the calf's calls and emerged from the park.

"The reunion was successfully facilitated, and the mother elephant took the calf in its care. The mother, as well as the assumed immediate family from the herd, safely escorted the calf back into the park, marking a successful conclusion to the operation," Ghosh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)