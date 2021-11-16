Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) A male elephant died on Tuesday due to electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire in Hojai district of Assam, officials said.

The PRO to the Assam Forest Minister said in a communique that the incident took place at Nandanpur under Kapili Valley Range at around 4:30 am.

"According to Divisional Forest Officer, Nagaon South Division, Hojai, a male elephant aged about 45 to 46 died on the spot after coming in contact with a live wire," he added.

The post mortem of the jumbo has been conducted, the details of which are awaited, the PRO said.

In May this year, 18 elephants, including five calves, died due to accidental electrocution by lightning at the Kondoli proposed reserve forest, also known as Bamuni hill, under the Nagaon Forest Division.

